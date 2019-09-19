Image caption There were 40,067 emergency calls to the ambulance service in August

The number of patients using emergency departments in Wales in August was the highest on record for the month.

A total of 92,850 people were seen in A&E units, and this followed their busiest ever month in July, Welsh Government statistics show.

A total of 77.2% of patients were seen in A&E within the four-hour target time in August, slightly worse than July.

Wrexham Maelor Hospital again saw the worst performance in Wales, with only 51.7% of patients seen within target.

It has been the worst performing A&E, the target is for 95% to be seen.

A&E attendances in August Numbers attending Welsh emergency units

Glan Clwyd Hospital saw a deterioration for the first time since April, with 58.7% of patients seen within four hours.

The summer months traditionally bring more patients through the doors of A&E units, but the latest figures for hospitals in Wales are higher than those of 2017, which was the previous busiest August.

The figures also show: