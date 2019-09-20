Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of students are expected to take part in climate change protests around the UK on Friday

Young activists have said they are "willing to sacrifice" their education in order to get action on climate change, ahead of protests today.

Welsh protesters are among millions of children worldwide expected to join a global demonstration demanding "an end to fossil fuels and climate justice".

Wales has declared a climate emergency and set ambitious low emissions targets but protesters want more action.

"We're not going to stand for inaction any more," said activist Beth Irving.

"If I had any other option I wouldn't be - as some people have put it - skiving off school.

"Something has got our attention and people have sat up and listened to us because we have broken that status quo and are challenging the system.

"We're willing to sacrifice our own education in order to get people to talk about it and take action and there's something powerful about young people sacrificing their own education - and that's why it has come through.

"I don't think we would have the same effect if we weren't going to school on Friday."

Beth will join the protest in Cardiff as Welsh activists join the UK Student Climate Network in one of 11 demonstrations across Wales today - including in places like Swansea, Wrexham and Brecon.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Climate change: How 1.5C could change the world

The protests in Wales are due to start in the Gwynedd seaside town of Tywyn.

"We want to show the government and assembly that we aren't going to stand for inaction on climate change any more," Beth told BBC Radio Wales.

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Climate change activists shut Cardiff city centre earlier this year as they placed a boat in the middle of a busy road

Image caption A group of climate change protesters blocked roads into an oil refinery in Pembrokeshire on Thursday

"We want to see change happen and happen now. Wales' declaration of a climate emergency is important - but it's not enough.

"What we haven't seen is action to combat that; the Welsh low-carbon plan was put in place before that declaration and hasn't been adapted to show the severity of the crisis."

Wales' future generations commissioner agrees with the students and said the country is "failing to take the action at the scale or pace needed".

"The impact of climate change is already evident in Wales with 23% of our coastline being eroded because of rising sea water as well as the risk of losing one in 14 of our wildlife species," said Sophie Howe.

"Yet it is still our younger generations who are leading the debate and holding governments to account on their lack of action to combat climate change."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Our children have no future at all"

Ms Howe said she supported the climate strike and young people's "dedication to keeping the climate emergency firmly on top of the global agenda".

On Thursday, 10 Extinction Rebellion protesters set up a road blockade outside the Valero oil refinery site in Pembrokeshire.

They blocked three entrances to one of the biggest oil refineries in Europe.

In July, the same group blocked one of the main roads in Cardiff city centre for three days.