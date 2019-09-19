Image caption Juan Clegg was said to have a "vendetta" against MP Ian Lucas, pictured

A man with a "vendetta" with Labour MP Ian Lucas has been jailed for 16 months for verbally abusing his wife and PR man.

Juan Clegg said he would kill the Wrexham politician's communications manager David Triggs and spat at him.

The 33-year-old of Vernon Road, Wrexham hurled abuse at the parliamentarian's wife and office manager, Nora Lucas, while Mr Lucas was in a car.

Clegg admitted assault and threatening behaviour at Mold Crown Court

He also admitted breaching a restraining order.

Judge Niclas Parry described it as an "extremely worrying case."

"It does not need this court to remind the public of the extremes to which some people will go and the tragic results that flow from that," he said.

Judge Parry said Clegg had "a vendetta."

A complaint was made in 2018 against him and he was given a five-year restraining order.

But the court heard at 08:30 BST on 28 August, Clegg approached Mr Triggs outside the MP's Wrexham office and followed him, shouting: "I will kill you."

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Juan Clegg was jailed for 16 months

Mr Lucas and his wife then arrived by car and when Mrs Lucas got out Clegg began abusing her.

When interviewed by police, Clegg claimed he told Mr Triggs: "Any person out here could kill you as far as I am concerned" and that he was a "disgrace".

He said he believed he had the right to treat Mr Triggs as he did "because he worked in politics".

Clegg said he spat at him and wanted him to know he could be killed by anybody and he would be happy with that, but he denied threatening to kill him.

The defendant said in the interview he did not think his behaviour excessive but he accepted "a normal person would be terrified by his behaviour".