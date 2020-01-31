Wales

North Wales winds threaten power supplies and travel

  • 31 January 2020
Waves crash at Trearddur Bay Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Strong southwesterly winds of up to 65mph are expected in north Wales on Friday evening

Commuters and motorists have been warned that strong winds could cause travel disruption in north Wales.

The Met Office said drivers should expect delays and bus and train services would be affected by the yellow "be aware" warning on Friday.

Residents in Denbighshire, Gwynedd and Conwy have also been told to prepare for "some short-term loss of power" until 22:00 GMT.

Forecasters said south-westerly winds of up to 65mph were expected.

Drivers using the A55 road between Holyhead and Chester could be affected.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites