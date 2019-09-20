Image copyright South Wales Police RPU

Traffic on one of the main routes out of Swansea is queuing after a Marks and Spencer lorry crashed through the central reservation and a hedge.

Fabian Way is blocked near SA1 between the city centre and Port Tennant Road while the HGV is towed away following the crash at about 06:30 BST on Friday.

There is congestion all the way through Swansea to Oystermouth Road after the crash on the A483.

Police have advised drivers to avoid the area before the lorry is recovered.

Skip Twitter post by @SWP_Roads Fabian way east bound is currently closed for a period in order that recovery of the HGV and lighting repairs can take place. pic.twitter.com/OoGoVfPRHa — South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit (@SWP_Roads) September 20, 2019 Report

Fabian Way is the main route in and out of Swansea to the the east and the M4 motorway.