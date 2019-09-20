Image copyright Google Image caption One lane is closed on the A483 Wrexham Road northbound with long delays

North Wales Police have asked motorists to "find alternative routes" following a collision on the northbound A483 Wrexham Road on Friday morning.

One lane was closed with long queues developing following the crash at about 06:35 BST close to Pulford.

The incident is between the B5102 at Rossett, Wrexham and the A55 Posthouse roundabout in Chester.

Police used social media to appeal to drivers to "use alternative routes this morning if possible".