Image copyright Kelvyn Curry Image caption The pump track's designer says it is "likely to be the biggest track in the UK to date"

Powys is welcoming the arrival of a BMX pump track, in a bid to draw in riders from across the UK.

The circuit, built by the company responsible for the London 2012 Olympic BMX racetrack, is opening in Rhayader on Saturday.

Pump tracks are developed specifically so that riders do not need to pedal.

Town councillor Rhys Thomas claimed Rhayader was already the biking capital of Wales "and with this addition - probably the UK".

He added that the project was intended to increase the number of visitors, "who are instrumental in keeping the high streets thriving".

Image copyright Rhayader Town Council Image caption The work has been done by the company which built the London 2012 Olympic cycle and BMX tracks

The circuit has been funded by contributions from the Welsh Government, Powys County Council, the Laura Ashley Foundation and the National Lottery Community Fund.

Pump tracks are made up of mounts, helping people complete the route without pedalling.

Riders keep their speed up by making a pumping movement while on the bike.

Designer Arran Cartwright said: 'It is likely to be the biggest track in the UK to date and the UK's first split-track sprint-race pump track."