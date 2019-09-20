Image copyright FOACP Image caption Remnants of 879 balloons and sky lanterns were found in 2017

Hundreds of sky lanterns and balloons have been found strewn around the coast of Anglesey.

The island's council is urging the public to avoid using balloons where possible to cut down on "sky-tipping".

In 2017, the Friends of the Isle of Anglesey Coastal Path (FAOCP) found the remnants of 879 balloons and sky lanterns on and around the island's coastal path.

As well as being unsightly, they can injure or trap land animals and fish.

The Countryside and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty team is asking businesses to reconsider using balloons at public events and to consider the long-term effect they can have on the environment and wildlife.

Image caption The string on balloons can trap animals

Councillor Carwyn Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We know sky lanterns and balloons can be a popular part of celebrations, but 'sky-tipping' is a real problem.

"Balloons, in particular, are often mistaken for food by many species of wildlife.

"Unfortunately, once balloons have been eaten they can block digestive systems and cause animals to starve. The string on balloons can also entangle and trap animals."

The term sky-tipping was coined by the FOACP and has now been adopted by the local authority in a bid to curb the use of such balloons and similar items.

Councillor Bob Parry, the waste management portfolio holder, added: "Anglesey is a beautiful place, and we must all work together to retain its reputation as a natural and clean island."