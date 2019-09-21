Heavy rain alert for Wales on Sunday

Image copyright SOPA Images | Getty Images Image caption The weather warning has been issued from 00:15 BST on Sunday

Wales could be hit by heavy rain which may cause disruption on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

It said downpours may cause some localised flooding with some areas seeing 30-40mm (1-1.6in) of rainfall in fewer than six hours.

The Met Office said there could also be thunderstorms with the warning for heavy rain in place until 20:00 BST.

It advised people to expect some travel disruption.