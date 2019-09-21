Heavy rain alert for Wales on Sunday
21 September 2019
Wales could be hit by heavy rain which may cause disruption on Sunday, according to the Met Office.
It said downpours may cause some localised flooding with some areas seeing 30-40mm (1-1.6in) of rainfall in fewer than six hours.
The Met Office said there could also be thunderstorms with the warning for heavy rain in place until 20:00 BST.
It advised people to expect some travel disruption.