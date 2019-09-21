Wales

Llanelli murder inquiry: Police close off street in fresh search

  • 21 September 2019
Andre Yan Irwin Image copyright Family photograph
Image caption Andre Yan Irwin was found injured in Llanelli, and died shortly afterwards

Police have cordoned off a street in Llanelli amid fresh investigations into a murder inquiry.

Andre Yan Irwin, 47, died shortly after being found injured in Coleshill Terrace in June.

A man aged 42 was subsequently charged with murder.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Coleshill Terrace would be closed for around two hours on Saturday afternoon, but added there was no reason for local people to be alarmed.

