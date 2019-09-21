Llanelli murder inquiry: Police close off street in fresh search
- 21 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have cordoned off a street in Llanelli amid fresh investigations into a murder inquiry.
Andre Yan Irwin, 47, died shortly after being found injured in Coleshill Terrace in June.
A man aged 42 was subsequently charged with murder.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Coleshill Terrace would be closed for around two hours on Saturday afternoon, but added there was no reason for local people to be alarmed.