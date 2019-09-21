Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was seen being put in a car on Mancot Lane in Deeside

Police investigating reports of a young girl being placed into a car have found no crime was committed.

A worried member of the public called North Wales Police on Friday afternoon after witnessing the incident on Mancot Lane, Deeside.

The girl was described as being 11 or 12 years-old and was placed in a silver or grey car.

At the time, a force spokesman said it could have been "completely innocent".