Image copyright Wales Air Ambulance

A motorist was airlifted to hospital after a crash in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the A479 between Talgarth and Cwmdu, in Powys, with the Welsh Ambulance Service called at 10:45 BST.

A spokesman said two ambulances and an air ambulance were sent following the one-vehicle crash.

The motorist was taken to Morriston Hospital, Swansea, by air and their condition is unknown.