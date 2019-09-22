Four cars and motor home damaged in blaze at Bangor
- 22 September 2019
A motor home and a car have been destroyed and three other vehicles damaged following a fire.
No-one was injured in the incident, which is believed to have started in the motor home and spread to the other cars at Beach Road, Bangor, Gwynedd.
The cause of the fire is unknown but is not thought to be suspicious, according to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Firefighters spent two hours dealing with the incident after a callout at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.
Large fire in crosville car park pic.twitter.com/r4yUIOZa0I— Phillip Wynne Jones (@maesbleddyn) September 21, 2019
