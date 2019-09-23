Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A5118 at Llong, Flintshire

Two cars have crashed in Flintshire leaving two people trapped in the wreckage, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Emergency crews were called to the A5118 at Llong near Mold at 06:20 BST.

One person is trapped in each vehicle following the collision. Their injuries are not yet known.

The road is shut in both directions as firefighters from Mold and Deeside work to free the pair.