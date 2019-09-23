Boy, three, critically injured in Pontypridd crash
- 23 September 2019
A three-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.
South Wales Police was called to Garth Avenue at Glyncoch in Pontypridd just after 16:30 BST on Sunday.
The young pedestrian, who is from Pontypridd, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
The driver of a silver Ford Fiesta was uninjured.
Police asked anyone with information or footage to contact 101.