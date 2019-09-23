Image caption The collision happened on the border of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car on the border of Ceredigion.

The red Honda 600 motorbike and white Mitsubishi Shogun were in collision north of Cenarth, Carmarthenshire, just after 15:00 BST on Saturday.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed but police have not yet named the victim.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.