Cenarth crash: Motorcyclist dies in collision with car
- 23 September 2019
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car on the border of Ceredigion.
The red Honda 600 motorbike and white Mitsubishi Shogun were in collision north of Cenarth, Carmarthenshire, just after 15:00 BST on Saturday.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed but police have not yet named the victim.
Anyone with dash-cam footage or who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police.