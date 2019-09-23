Image copyright Google Image caption The former library on Builth Wells High Street is up for auction for a second time

A library, public toilets and an outdoor education centre are up for sale as Powys County Council hopes to raise nearly £900,000 at auction.

Closure of the education facility, at Staylittle, near Llanidloes, in 2018, sparked a backlash from the community.

Other lots in the auction include a farm, two houses and some land.

Powys County Council valuer David Pritchard said an auction was seen as the most appropriate method of sale given the condition of the assets.

"Consideration has been given to the most appropriate mechanism of marketing and disposing of a number of property assets, many of which require modernisation and improvement," he said.

Auction also provided "the best opportunity to ensure that capital receipts are received before the end of the current financial year", he added.

Image caption Staylittle outdoor centre near Llanidloes closed in 2018 despite some opposition

A similar auction of surplus Powys property in March raised £630,000, which was below the £750,000 the council had been hoping for.

The lots for sale include:

Staylittle outdoor pursuits centre - guide price £230,000

Residential development land at Cwmbach, near Glasbury-on-Wye - £210,000

A cottage in Howey with outbuildings and land - £200,000

Former library in Builth Wells - £100,000

A derelict farm and outbuildings at Llansilin - £40,000

Former public toilets in Llandrindod Wells - £15,000

Four bedroom terraced house in Newtown - £80,000

The former Builth Wells library is up for sale for a second time, after the bidding failing to reach its reserve price in March.

The auction will take place in Llandrindod Wells on 31 October, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.