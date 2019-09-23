Wales

Cyclist dies seven weeks after crash in Monmouthshire

A cyclist who was injured in a crash has died almost seven weeks after being taken to hospital.

Alex Roberts, 47, from Monmouthshire, was found injured on the B4245 between Rogiet and Undy at about 19:05 BST on 5 August.

He was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, but died on Saturday.

Two men have been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the crash.

A 37-year-old from Portskewett, Monmouthshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle that failed to stop, while a 33-year-old from Caldicot was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving a motor vehicle that failed to stop.

Gwent Police have appealed for witnesses with dashcam footage to contact the force.

