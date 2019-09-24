Image copyright Family handout Image caption Richard Andrews was known by the nickname "Monkey"

A man arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man found on the banks of the River Neath last year has been released on bail.

Richard Andrews, of Melyn, Neath, was found dead in September 2018, one year after he was last seen alive.

A 48-year-old man arrested on Monday was bailed on Tuesday, police said.

South Wales Police said it continued to appeal for information in relation to the death of Mr Andrews, who they described as a vulnerable person.

He was known by his nickname "Monkey" and described as a well-known character.

After his body was found, his niece Kathryn Andrews said he "was not perfect" but "would do anything for people".