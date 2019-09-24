A48 Newport Road closed after pedestrian hit by car
- 24 September 2019
Part of a main road between Cardiff and Newport has been shut in both directions after a car hit a person.
The crash happened shortly before 13.40 BST on the A48 Newport Road between Marshfield Road in Castleton and Coalpit Lane.
Traffic is queuing in both directions around the stretch of closed road.
An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene.
Gwent Police warned drivers to avoid the area if possible.
The condition of the pedestrian has not been released.
Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious, road traffic collision on the A48 at Castleton.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) September 24, 2019
The road is closed and diversions are in place, which will cause congestion.
We will update you when we have any further information. pic.twitter.com/hq9BByxC8v
