Image copyright Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Colleagues pay tribute to Josh Gardener

A minute's silence has been held for a firefighter who died during a training exercise.

Josh Gardener, 35, died when two boats collided in the Cleddau Estuary, Pembrokeshire, on 17 September.

His Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service colleagues held a service on Tuesday, and placed books of condolence at Milford Haven fire station and Haverfordwest command headquarters.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

The father-of-two joined the service in September 2018 and was later posted to Milford Haven fire station.

Chief fire officer Chris Davies said it was an "incredibly difficult time" and the "sympathy and thoughts" of colleagues were with Mr Gardener's family.

A fundraising page set up in aid of Mr Gardener's family said being a firefighter was "a job he always wanted to do".

Tributes were also held by other services, including Swansea command.

A minute's silence was held by the Crew and staff at Morriston fire Station at midday to pay our respects to Firefighter Josh Gardener pic.twitter.com/L9KVTWEUOf — Swansea Command (@swanseamwwfrs) September 24, 2019

The Fire Brigades Union said it would be investigating the death.

"No worker should ever die whilst fulfilling their role," it added.