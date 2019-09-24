Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "He always had a smile on his face"

The families of two railway workers who were killed while working on the tracks have said they were "overwhelmed" with support from across the country.

Gareth Delbridge, 64, and Michael "Spike" Lewis, 58, died on 3 July after being struck by a passenger train near Margam in Neath Port Talbot.

Last week, an event paying tribute to the men raised more than £10,000 for the Welsh Air Ambulance.

Several investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

Initial investigations found that Mr Delbridge, from Kenfig Hill, Bridgend and Mr Lewis, from North Cornelly, Bridgend, had been using a tool with a petrol engine and wearing ear defenders, meaning they did not hear the train, which was travelling from Swansea to London Paddington.

A third worker was treated for shock but was not injured.

Image caption Flowers were placed near the scene after the deaths

In a statement, the families of the two men said: "Following the deaths of Gareth and Mike we have been absolutely overwhelmed with cards, notes, social media messages, text messages as well as written letters from all over the country.

"The profound effect that these men's deaths have had on the communities of Kenfig Hill and Cornelly was shown by the vast number of people who came to both funerals to pay their last respects.

"Family and friends, work colleagues, neighbours, club members as well as everyone else who attended made both days incredibly special and the boys if they were still here, would have been proud."