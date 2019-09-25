Image caption Charges against the company's managing director Stephen Mansel Davies are being dropped

A large haulage company has pleaded guilty to 19 counts of forgery and counterfeiting maintenance documents for goods vehicles.

Mansel Davies and Son Ltd, based in Llanfyrnach, Pembrokeshire, employs about 300 people.

Swansea Crown Court heard additional charges against the company's managing director Stephen Mansel Davies were being dropped.

Employee Jonathan Wyn Phillips pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

He was granted unconditional bail and will stand trial in January.

The company will be sentenced in February.