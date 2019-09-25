Image copyright Artes Mundi Image caption The artists (clockwise, top left): Firelei Báez, Dineo Seshee Bopape, Meiro Koizumi, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Carrie Mae Weems and Prabhakar Pachpute

The shortlist has been announced for the next Artes Mundi prize and exhibition in Cardiff.

The six artists include veteran American photographer Carrie Mae Weems.

The ninth winner will be announced in January 2021 after a four month show at National Museum Cardiff. Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul won the last £40,000 award.

Nigel Prince, Artes Mundi director, said each artist had "compelling and distinctive bodies of work".

They will prepare work which will be revealed in October next year.

The Artes Mundi 9 jury said the artists reflect "diverse global narratives in both exciting and thoughtful ways".

The first award in 2004 went to American-based Chinese artist Xu Bing, whose work was made from dust collected on New York's streets after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The artists and past work:

Image copyright Firelei Báez Image caption Untitled (CentralPowerStation) 2019

Firelei Báez (Dominican Republic)

The 38-year-old lives in New York, often deals with issues around migration and women's identity, and is known for her exuberantly colourful paintings. She exhibited at the 57th Venice Biennale.

Image copyright Tom Nolan Image caption When Spirituality Was A Baby, 2018

Dineo Seshee Bopape (South Africa)

Known for using a wide range of commonplace materials such as soil, bricks, timber, with archive images and sound, as well as natural and technological systems, to develop powerful large-scale installations.

Image copyright Meiro Koizumi Image caption Portrait of a young samurai, from a 2009 video

Meiro Koizumi (Japan)

Video and performance artist, whose past work includes Battlelands, where Koizumi investigated the psychological experiences of war through five US combat veterans of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Image copyright Beatriz Santiago Muñoz Image caption Video from 2014 - Ojos para mis enemigos - Eye for my enemies

Beatriz Santiago Muñoz (Puerto Rico)

The 47-year-old has produced films based on the socio-politics of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. She has been concerned with the redevelopment and gentrification of the Puerto Rican landscape. Work has been exhibited at Tate Modern and the Guggenheim.

Image copyright Prabhakar Pachpute Image caption Detail from Sea of Fists, 2018

Prabhakar Pachpute (India)

He frequently draws directly onto walls to create spectacular mural installations, as well as producing animations. The son of a coal miner from the state of Chandrapur, he is concerned with man and machine, working conditions and relentless excavation in the "city of black gold".

Image copyright Carrie Mae Weems Image caption Colored People Grid, 2009-10

Carrie Mae Weems (USA)

Award-winning African-American artist, who has turned the spotlight on racism, family relationships, cultural identity, sexism and class for more than 40 years. Her work encompasses photography but also text, fabric, audio, digital images, installation and video.