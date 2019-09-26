Image caption Thomas Cook planes were grounded following the news of the collapse

About 150 former Thomas Cook employees are expected to attend an exclusive recruitment day in Swansea.

Thomas Cook went into administration in the early hours of Monday after negotiations to raise fresh funding failed, leaving 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide - including 9,000 in the UK.

The Travel House is opening its doors exclusively for the workers who have been left jobless.

It said it had vacancies throughout its network, from west Wales to Bristol.

The open day will be held at The Travel House's head office in Adelaide Street on Thursday, and the company wrote on social media: "Whilst we appreciate this is still a shock to our friends and colleagues in the industry, we also understand you will be keen to get your situation sorted asap."

About 150,000 holidaymakers are being repatriated from abroad with thousands more losing their future bookings after Thomas Cook's collapse.

Its chief executive Peter Fankhauser has apologised to staff and customers.

Virgin Atlantic has also advertised roles exclusive to Thomas Cook cabin crew.