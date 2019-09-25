Image caption Emergency services were sent to Tata

A worker has died in a machine accident at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks.

Tata Steel Europe said the company's thoughts were with the contractor's family and a full investigation had been launched.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene following the accident at about 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

A South Wales Police spokesman described it as "an isolated incident" and said there was no threat to the wider public.

He added that the man's next of kin had been informed and the force was now liaising with the health and safety executive.

A hazardous area response team was also sent to the scene along with an emergency ambulance.

In April, two workers were injured at the plant following an incident after several fires broke out when molten metal came into contact with cold water on a railway track.