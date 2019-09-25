Image copyright Twitter/ @Cardigan_NPT Image caption A replacement hide will cost an estimated £20,000

A popular bird hide has been burnt down in what is believed to have been a deliberate arson attack.

The fire happened at the Welsh Wildlife Centre in Cardigan on Tuesday night.

It is a wildlife conservation charity and officials said they were "devastated" at the loss of the Kingfisher Hide, with the estimated cost of a replacement £20,000.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating, while Cardigan Fire Station officials urged locals to help find the culprits.

"The Welsh Wildlife Centre is one of very few attractions within Cardigan which is free for all to enjoy throughout the year, as a community we must endeavour to bring those responsible for such an act of mindless vandalism to account," it posted on Facebook.

In a statement, the charity said "arsonists burnt down our most popular and well used bird hide, the Kingfisher Hide, on the wetland trail" at about 21:00 BST.

It described damage as "extensive", adding: "We know that many of you will share our shock at such mindless destruction of a popular place enjoyed by so many people."