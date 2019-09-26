Image copyright MWWFRS Image caption Firefighter Josh Gardener has been described as a "little guy with a big heart"

The funeral for a Welsh firefighter who died during a training exercise will be held next Tuesday, it has been announced.

Josh Gardener died when two boats collided in the Cleddau Estuary in Pembrokeshire on 17 September.

The 35-year-old father-of-two had joined the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service in November last year.

His funeral will take place on 1 October at 13:30 BST in St Katharine & St Peter's Church in Milford Haven.

Image copyright MWWFRS Image caption Colleagues held a one minute silence for the firefighter - pictured in the centre - on Tuesday

He has been described as a "devoted" father and a "little guy with a big heart" by family, friends and the fire service.

A minute's silence for Mr Gardener was held by his colleagues on Tuesday, with books of condolence placed in Milford Haven fire station and Haverfordwest command headquarters.

A Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the incident is continuing.

Dyfed-Powys Police has also appealed for anyone with information about the incident between Lawrenny and Neyland to come forward.