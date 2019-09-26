Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Justin Day worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly

A contractor who died in a machine accident at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks has been named.

Justin Day, 44, from Swansea was killed on Wednesday in what South Wales Police described as "an isolated incident".

An air ambulance and hazardous area response team attended reports of a worker needing urgent medical attention at about 14:00 BST.

Tata Steel Europe has said its thoughts were with the contractor's family and a full investigation had been launched.

His family described him as a "doting dad" and a "passionate rugby fan".

"Justin was a family man who loved his family so much," they said.

Mr Day worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly, which has been "devastated" by his death, according to Matthew Moody from the company.

"I've spoken to quite a few people this morning and everybody is absolutely devastated. It's the only word we can use," he said.

"Our thoughts are with his family and his colleagues and his friends."

In a separate incident, another worker received minor injuries at the steelworks on the same day.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said paramedics attended but did not take the man to hospital.

He is understood to have received a cut to the head and sought further medical help himself.