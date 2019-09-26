Image copyright Cardiff council Image caption Colum Road will reopen by the end of Friday, Cardiff council said

A Cardiff city centre road has shut after a small sinkhole appeared.

Cardiff council initially thought a sewer had collapsed on Colum Road, between the North Road and Park Place junctions.

But following inspection by the council and Welsh Water, the 3ft (1m) gap was found to be a void in the road - or sinkhole.

The council said repair work was taking place on Thursday and Friday to ensure the road can reopen before the weekend.