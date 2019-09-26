Cardiff Colum Road shuts as workers repair sinkhole
26 September 2019
A Cardiff city centre road has shut after a small sinkhole appeared.
Cardiff council initially thought a sewer had collapsed on Colum Road, between the North Road and Park Place junctions.
But following inspection by the council and Welsh Water, the 3ft (1m) gap was found to be a void in the road - or sinkhole.
The council said repair work was taking place on Thursday and Friday to ensure the road can reopen before the weekend.