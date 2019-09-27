Image copyright Google Image caption The school is shut on Friday because of the problem

A school has been closed after an issue with rodents was discovered.

Staff at Bigyn Primary School in Llanelli apologised for the short notice of the announcement.

In a statement, it said: "The decision has been made due to health and safety grounds. Our most important priority is to ensure the health and safety of our pupils and staff."

The council said its environmental health team had visited and it expected the school to reopen on Monday.

It said evidence of a rodent had been discovered in a store room and work would be undertaken to rectify the issue.

"Parents are advised to check the school's website and social media feeds for further updates," Gareth Morgans, Carmarthenshire County Council's director of education and children's services added.