Barry Town Council said it was taking legal advice

The owner of Wetherspoon has clashed with council officials after the town's coat of arms was used on a pub carpet.

Pub chain founder and chairman Tim Martin has refused Barry Town Council's demand to rip up a new carpet at the Sir Samuel Romilly pub in the town.

The carpet was fitted in in the Vale of Glamorgan seaside town pub during a £715,000 revamp.

The case could be the first heard at the Court of Chivalry in more than 60 years.

The court, set up in the 14th Century to settle coat of arms disputes, last sat in 1954.

Tim Martin said he hoped the dispute could be resolved without "legal shenanigans"

Barry Town Council said its badge, which was patented and granted by George VI in 1939, should not be used for commercial purposes.

But Mr Martin said the carpet has been "laid in good faith".

"This refurbishment has shown our commitment to the town, its residents and our employees," he said.

"The crest was chosen because Wetherspoon, unlike many other pub operators, always likes to reflect the history of a town and that is what we have done in terms of the carpet, historical photos and information in the pubs."

The chain operates about 900 pubs

After hearing drinkers were walking on the coat of arms to get to the bar and toilets, the town council unanimously voted against granting retrospective permission for the pub to use the image.

Mr Martin said he hoped the dispute could be resolved without "legal shenanigans" but added: "If order is obtained from the Court of Chivalry, which is the correct legal process... then we will be happy to comply with the order of the court."

Town council chief officer Emily Forbes said the council was taking legal advice from solicitors and the College of Arms.