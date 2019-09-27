Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The investigation looked at abusive behaviour, other misconduct, and behaviour incompatible with that expected

All competitive rugby at a university will remain on hold following an investigation into the actions of some individuals involved in the sport.

The University of South Wales Students' Union suspended its competitive rugby teams in March.

The investigation looked at abusive behaviour, other misconduct, and behaviour incompatible with that expected of members of the institution.

"A number of those involved have been sanctioned," the university said.

The university has campuses in Treforest, Cardiff and Newport.

The students' union board of trustees accepted that individuals had been sanctioned, but that it "was clear that there has not been enough time for behaviours to change within the wider group".

The union said that it understands "this is not the outcome that many had been hoping for".

But it added it has "already received a number of positive responses from men's rugby players who are pleased to be included in this process".

"We are looking forward to engaging with all our rugby-playing students to deliver an enhanced training programme, which will lay the foundations for a strong, values-led player programme in 2020," it said.