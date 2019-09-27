Forty jobs go as architecture firm Boyes Rees goes into administration
- 27 September 2019
More than 40 jobs have been lost at an architects which worked on the Noah's Ark Children's Hospital of Wales.
Boyes Rees, which employed staff in Cardiff and London, has gone into administration.
The decision was made by Boyes Rees's directors after "late payment of client bills and project schedule slippages".
Administrator Leonard Curtis said it was "working with all key stakeholders to achieve the best possible outcome".