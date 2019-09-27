Wales

Tributes to 'wonderful lady' killed by car on A48 at Castleton

  • 27 September 2019
Pamela Blatchly Image copyright Family photo
Image caption The family of Pamela Blatchly, 77, said they were in in "complete shock"

Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful lady" who died when she was struck by a car on a main road between Newport and Cardiff.

Pamela Blatchly, 77, from the Newport area, died at the scene on the A48 at Castleton at about 13:45 BST on Tuesday.

An investigation into the crash is continuing and police have appealed for information.

In a statement her family said they were in "complete shock".

"She was a wonderful, kind and generous lady who will be deeply missed by all her family and friends," they said.

"We would appreciate some time and privacy to grieve."

Image copyright Google
Image caption The A48 at Castleton

