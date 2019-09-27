Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Ria Anthony punched and kicked her former boyfriend while two customers held his arms

A barmaid "ferociously" attacked her ex-boyfriend in a pub, a court heard.

Ria Anthony and her landlord, Philip-Lee Kinsey, punched John Matthews while two customers held his arms, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The pair, who admitted causing actual bodily harm, said they believed Mr Matthews had stolen from a tip jar and charity box at the Bridgend pub.

They were each given 14-month suspended prison sentences following the incident at The Lounge.

Kinsey had persuaded Mr Matthews to stay there with the promise of a free drink, but he and Anthony were captured on CCTV assaulting Mr Matthews.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Landlord Philip-Lee Kinsey (pictured) was captured on CCTV punching John Matthews

The October 2018 attack came to light when footage was sent to the police.

The video showed Mr Matthews being held while Kinsey attacked him with a flurry of punches and kicks before Anthony joined in, throwing punches at his head.

Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, said: "During her interview, Anthony said Mr Matthews had taken a tip jar and a charity box from behind the bar.

"She said Mr Matthews had said something to her to make her angry to which she reacted. She admitted that she let her emotions get the better of her."

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The attack was caught on CCTV and the footage sent to police

Anthony and Kinsey pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Ruth Smith, defending Anthony, said Mr Matthews came back into Anthony's life "causing problems for her" and had used offensive language against her.

Judge Nicola Jones said: "The footage clearly shows a group attack on a man who is defenceless.

"There was a sustained assault. This was a planned attack. Anthony, you brought him back there and joined in the attack, ferociously punching his head."

Anthony was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, while Kinsey was ordered to complete 150 hours and to pay £480 costs.

The court heard Mr Matthews had not been located and his injuries were unknown.