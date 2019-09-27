Image copyright Matt Crossick / PA Wire Image caption Michael Sheen announced over the summer he and Anna Lundberg were expecting a child

Welsh actor Michael Sheen and his Swedish partner Anna Lundberg have had a baby.

Michael's father Meyrick Sheen confirmed the news but gave no further details.

Michael, 50, had announced over the summer that he and fellow actor Anna, 26, were expecting a child.

Michael, who was born in Newport and grew up in Port Talbot, also has a 20-year-old daughter from his relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale.

He wrote on Twitter in July: "Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we're having a baby!)"

The actor's latest tweet quotes the poem by the American writer E. E. Cummings: "nobody, not even the rain, has such small hands".