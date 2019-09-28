Image caption Penderyn Whisky was launched on St David's Day in 2004

Plans for a new £5m distillery and visitor centre have taken a step closer after approval of government funding.

The Welsh Whisky Company, which currently operates the Penderyn Distillery near Aberdare, is proposing to open a second distillery and visitor centre in Llandudno by 2021.

Earlier this year, the firm were given the go ahead to build a new distillery and visitor centre in Swansea.

The Welsh government has offered £1.4m towards the project.

Subject to planning permission, the company hopes the development would open in 2021. It is also redeveloping a disused building at the Hafod Morfa Copperworks site in Swansea, with an opening date of 2022.

Commenting on the Llandudno funding, Stephen Davies, of Penderyn Distillery, said: "The confirmation of government support is a major step towards achieving our plans. With our funding package now in place, we will be developing our proposals further."

Lesley Griffiths, minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, added: "Penderyn is a great example of how the Welsh food and drinks sector is thriving and gaining a global reputation.

"I'm pleased that we have been able to support Penderyn to develop their business."