Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Jac Jones has not been seen in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, since 5 September

Police have appealed for information about a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for three weeks.

Jac Jones has not been seen in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, since 5 September. He is originally from Swansea.

Dyfed-Powys Police has asked anyone who has seen Jac to get in touch "urgently" by calling them on 101.

The force described him as being of slim build, with dark hair and is about 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall.