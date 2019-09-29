A man has suffered serious injuries in a car crash in Swansea.

The driver was travelling from Llansamlet towards Swansea at about 19:55 BST when he crossed the carriageway on the A4217 Pentrecwyth bypass and hit some trees.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital.

South Wales Police said it was investigating the cause of the crash but was "mindful" of the weather. Flood warnings are currently in place across England and Wales.