Man held after pedestrian hit by car in Merthyr Tydfil
- 29 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man hit by a car while crossing the road with a group of friends in Merthyr Tydfil has sustained life-changing injuries.
The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after being struck by a small black car at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash, which happened outside the civic centre on Avenue De Clichy.
Witnesses have been asked to contact South Wales Police on 101.