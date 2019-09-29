Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck outside the town's civic centre

A man hit by a car while crossing the road with a group of friends in Merthyr Tydfil has sustained life-changing injuries.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital after being struck by a small black car at about 22:45 BST on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the crash, which happened outside the civic centre on Avenue De Clichy.

Witnesses have been asked to contact South Wales Police on 101.