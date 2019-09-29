Image copyright Ben Williams Image caption A car was trapped in flood water in Caerphilly

Roads are closed, trains are diverted and some areas have had power cuts following heavy rain overnight.

Trains are not running between Machynlleth and Newtown due to flooding.

National Rail said buses are expected to replace trains until the end of service on Sunday.

A further weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for parts of south Wales and Powys from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.

South Wales Police advised motorists to take care as "driving conditions remain very poor" and to take extra time for your journey.

The River Usk at Brecon pictured on Sunday morning

Roads are closed due to flooding in the following areas:

A48 Carmarthen Road between M4 (Pont Abraham Roundabout) and Fforest

A40 is closed in both directions between the A483 and Manordeilo

In Swansea, the A484 in both directions from A4240 (Loughor Roundabout, Loughor) to B4296 Victoria Road (Gowerton)

In Powys, the A458 from B4392 (Cyfronydd) to B4389 (Glascoed)

A487 Dyfi Bridge in both directions between A493 and Machynlleth station

A4059 in both directions between Mountain Ash and A472 Abercynon Roundabout

Natural Resources Wales has issued 15 flood warnings and 48 flood alerts across the country.