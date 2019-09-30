Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption The car ended up perched on a wall after hitting a house

A large quantity of suspected Class A drugs has been found in a car that crashed into a house.

The driver failed a police drugs test after hitting the property in Pontblyddyn, near Mold in Flintshire on Sunday night.

North Wales Police officers then searched the car, which is when the haul was found.

The driver remains in police custody and is being questioned on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

He is also being held after failing the drugs test.

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Police found what they believe is a large haul of Class A drugs