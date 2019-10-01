Image copyright Google Image caption Clasemont Road was closed between Pentrepoeth Road and the junction with Pleasant Street and Waun Road

A dog has been put down after attacking people in a street in Morriston, South Wales Police have said.

Two people reported being bitten by the "out of control" Mastiff-type dog on Clasemont Road at about 15:10 BST on Saturday.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers contained the dog and a vet was called, but due to its "continued aggressive nature and further risk" the dog was humanely destroyed.

Clasemont Road was closed between Pentrepoeth Road and the junction with Pleasant Street and Waun Road.