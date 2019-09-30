Josh Gardener: Firefighter in boat crash died from head injuries
30 September 2019
A firefighter died from head injuries after two boats collided during a training exercise, an inquest has heard.
Josh Gardener, 35, from Milford Haven, worked for Mid and West Wales Fire Service, which he had joined a year ago.
He died on 17 September when the vessel he was on collided with another in the Cleddau Estuary in Pembrokeshire.
The inquest was adjourned for a full hearing on 20 March 2020.
A Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the incident is continuing.