Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Justin Day worked for contractors Mii Engineering, of Bedwas, Caerphilly

A fake funeral crowdfunding appeal has been set up for a man who died in an accident at Tata's Port Talbot steelworks.

Justin Day, 44, from Swansea was killed on Wednesday in what South Wales Police described as "an isolated incident".

Posting on Facebook, his widow Zoe Day said a GoGetFunding page using a fake profile had been created in her name and warned people not to donate to it.

The website said it had been notified within hours of the appeal going up.

GoGetFunding said it was very common for "fraudsters" to use all crowdfunding platforms, adding they "usually use campaigns that are highly emotive such as funerals and memorials or animal cruelty where donors may not be as guarded regarding donating as they may not even consider someone would be heartless enough to create such an account".

South Wales Police said it was aware of the claims but had not received a complaint.

It is unclear how much was donated to the "Justin Day Funeral Fund".

A genuine appeal has been set up on another crowdfunding website GoFundMe.

It has received more than £7,000 of the original goal of £3,000, and has received almost 400 donations since it was set up four days ago.