A man who whose body was found at a nature reserve died from a head injury, post-mortem tests have shown.

The body of Steven Hodges from Cwmbran, Torfaen, was found by a member of the public at Taf Fechan Nature Reserve in Merthyr Tydfil on 8 September.

South Wales Police is treating the 50-year-old's death as unexplained.

A 37-year-old man from Merthyr Tydfil has been questioned in connection with the incident and is on bail pending further inquiries.

Mr Hodges was found missing a black and green camouflage jacket and a pair of white Reebok Classics trainers which have still not been recovered, police said.

Police appealed to anyone who had seen these items to come forward.

The force also asked for anyone who was driving along the A465 Head of the Valleys road in the early hours of Sunday 8 September between Cefn Coed and Dowlais between midnight and 02:00 BST to check their dashcam footage for sightings of a man walking along that road towards Dowlais.