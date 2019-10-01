Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption The 23-year-old was last seen wearing blue nurses' scrubs

Police are "increasingly concerned" for the safety of a 23-year-old nurse who has been missing since she left work in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gwent Police said Laurie Jones from Pontllanfraith, Caerphilly, was last seen leaving Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales at about 01:40 BST.

She was wearing blue nurses' scrubs, black shoes and a blue NHS hooded top.

Police described her as white, of medium build with long brown hair and wearing glasses.

She was also carrying a pink rucksack and pink water bottle.