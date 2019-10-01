Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The firm gave up its services with just two days' notice after having four contracts cancelled

Transport for dozens of children at a special school has been cancelled after complaints about a taxi company.

Vale of Glamorgan Council says Tasmim, which used to take 67 children to Ysgol y Deri in Penarth, has handed back all its services with two days' notice.

It cancelled four contracts with the firm last month after complaints.

New arrangements have been made for 30 of the pupils affected and the council said it was aiming to find a solution for the other 37 children by next week.

Katherine Kenealy, from Barry, said her nine-year-old daughter Amelia had to stay off school this week due to her transport being cancelled on Friday.

She said Tasmim's services for Amelia, who has Down's Syndrome, were always safe and on time.

"It has been quite tough," Ms Kenealy said.

"I don't understand why there was nothing in place from the council in the event of something like this.

"It's nothing for them to hire a minibus in. It's not rocket science."

Councillor Peter King, cabinet member for transport, said since pupils went back to school in September there had been complaints from parents, head teachers and the local MP.

"The council takes its duty of care to all pupils extremely seriously," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"Pupils at Ysgol Y Deri have very complex needs and their well-being is always our top concern.

"Last week our school transport team received a complaint from the head teacher that a wheelchair was not properly secured in the transport vehicle.

"This was despite the team having visited the school earlier in term to demonstrate exactly how this should be done.

"The decision was immediately taken to withdraw this service from the contractor.

"Tasmim then informed the council they would be handing back all the remaining services they operated under their contract, with two days' notice."

The company has been contacted for comment.