Image caption About 30 people staged a protest on a site visit by councillors

Contentious plans for 100 new houses have been rejected by Carmarthenshire county councillors.

Pembrey residents and local councillors objected on the grounds of the impact on sewerage, traffic, and the Welsh-speaking character of the area.

Council officers had recommended approval of the scheme, off Garreglwyd, subject to conditions.

An agent for Persimmon Homes said the development would have resulted in a greenfield site being saved.

The decision by the council's planning committee followed a site visit where protesters voiced their opposition.

One fifth of the homes were classed as affordable, and the development would have increased Pembrey's population by just under 6%.

'Shambolic access'

Objector Nicholas Cliffe told the committee proposed access via the A484 would turn a "difficult" junction into a "dangerous" one.

He also claimed the nearby Grade II-listed Court Farm would be "submerged in a sea of roofs", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Pembrey councillor Hugh Shepardson described the proposed access as "shambolic".

Another opponent, Elaine Morrisroe, said existing drainage problems meant some residents were told not to flush their toilets during heavy rain.

Persimmon Homes were to pay for sewerage upgrades and contribute £146,000 towards education improvements.

The firm had also been asked to contribute £50,000 to upgrade culverts.

The developers' agent, Pete Sulley, denied the scheme would affect the setting of Court Farm, adding neither Dyfed Archaeological Trust nor heritage body Cadw had objected.

He added that as the land had already been earmarked for housing, it could save another greenfield site from being built on to meet Carmarthenshire's housing needs.

Councillor John James said he felt the development would be out of character with the area and moved the proposal to reject it.

Persimmon Homes is entitled to appeal against the decision.